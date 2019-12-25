Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Receives News Impact Rating of -3.00

Press coverage about Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) has been trending very negative recently, according to InfoTrie. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Marriott International earned a news impact score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $123.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.50.

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $151.50 on Wednesday. Marriott International has a 1 year low of $101.42 and a 1 year high of $152.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $140.20 and its 200 day moving average is $133.14. The stock has a market cap of $49.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 134.91% and a net margin of 6.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Marriott International will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

In related news, insider William P. Brown sold 3,732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.26, for a total transaction of $519,718.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $391,877.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Argiris Kyriakidis sold 2,100 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.75, for a total value of $289,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,654,102. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,262 shares of company stock valued at $17,192,942 in the last three months. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

