Master Contract Token (MCT) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $27,658.00

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. In the last week, Master Contract Token has traded down 4.1% against the dollar. Master Contract Token has a total market capitalization of $121,210.00 and approximately $27,658.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Master Contract Token token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and Switcheo Network.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $125.71 or 0.01738496 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013980 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00055771 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004916 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004984 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Master Contract Token Token Profile

MCT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 18th, 2017. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 tokens. Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token. The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Master Contract Token’s official website is splyse.tech/#projects.

Master Contract Token Token Trading

Master Contract Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Switcheo Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Master Contract Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Master Contract Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

