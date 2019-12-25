Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Receiving Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

News stories about Mastercard (NYSE:MA) have been trending positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Mastercard earned a media sentiment score of 3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the credit services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Mastercard’s score:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, December 9th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, September 13th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Mastercard from $317.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.91.

Shares of MA stock opened at $297.48 on Wednesday. Mastercard has a 52-week low of $176.00 and a 52-week high of $300.55. The stock has a market cap of $301.22 billion, a PE ratio of 45.84, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $287.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.42.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.50% and a return on equity of 146.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.34%.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 15,089 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.78, for a total transaction of $4,236,689.42. Also, insider Michael Miebach sold 4,205 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $1,240,895.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,011,683.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,714 shares of company stock valued at $27,514,458 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

