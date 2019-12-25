Medical Marijuana (OTCMKTS:MJNA) Receives Daily News Sentiment Rating of -5.00

News articles about Medical Marijuana (OTCMKTS:MJNA) have been trending extremely negative on Wednesday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Medical Marijuana earned a news impact score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of OTCMKTS MJNA opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.04. Medical Marijuana has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.10.

Get Medical Marijuana alerts:

Medical Marijuana Company Profile

Medical Marijuana, Inc, an investment holding company, operates in the medical marijuana and industrial hemp markets. Its products range from patented and proprietary based cannabinoid products to seed and stalk or isolated high value extracts manufactured and formulated for the pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and cosmeceutical industries.

Further Reading: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Marijuana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Marijuana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.