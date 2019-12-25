Megacoin Price Up 6.4% This Week (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. During the last seven days, Megacoin has traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar. Megacoin has a total market capitalization of $52,791.00 and $22.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Megacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.41 or 0.00559131 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011478 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000051 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009061 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000503 BTC.

About Megacoin

MEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 29th, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 38,366,012 coins. The official website for Megacoin is www.megacoin.eu. The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org. Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Megacoin Coin Trading

Megacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

