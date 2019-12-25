MenaPay Tops 1-Day Volume of $358,554.00 (MPAY)

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 25th. One MenaPay token can currently be purchased for $0.0121 or 0.00000167 BTC on popular exchanges including Dcoin, Hanbitco, ABCC and Sistemkoin. MenaPay has a market capitalization of $1.26 million and approximately $358,554.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MenaPay has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MenaPay alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013881 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00181791 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $85.60 or 0.01181945 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000614 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024911 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00118729 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About MenaPay

MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 104,499,670 tokens. MenaPay’s official website is www.menapay.io. MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio. MenaPay’s official message board is medium.com/menapay. The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

MenaPay Token Trading

MenaPay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, Dcoin, Sistemkoin and Hanbitco. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MenaPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MenaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MenaPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MenaPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.