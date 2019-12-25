Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) Earns Coverage Optimism Score of -1.00

Headlines about Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) have been trending somewhat negative recently, according to InfoTrie. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Merck KGaA earned a media sentiment score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Merck KGaA stock opened at $116.25 on Wednesday. Merck KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $96.00 and a fifty-two week high of $121.40. The company has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.38.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Merck KGaA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Merck KGaA Company Profile

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

