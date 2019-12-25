MetaHash Price Tops $0.0032 on Major Exchanges (MHC)

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 25th. #MetaHash has a market cap of $5.05 million and approximately $675,586.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, #MetaHash has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. One #MetaHash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and KuCoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

#MetaHash Coin Profile

#MetaHash’s genesis date was May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 1,738,612,329 coins and its circulating supply is 1,579,327,929 coins. #MetaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@themetahash. The official website for #MetaHash is metahash.org. #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash.

#MetaHash Coin Trading

#MetaHash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire #MetaHash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase #MetaHash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

