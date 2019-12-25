Metronome Price Tops $0.36 (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. Metronome has a market cap of $3.57 million and approximately $244,624.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metronome coin can now be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00005024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $10.39, $24.43, $13.77 and $33.94. Over the last seven days, Metronome has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013796 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00181039 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $85.79 or 0.01187173 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000622 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00024763 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00118616 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Metronome

Metronome’s launch date was July 24th, 2017. Metronome’s total supply is 11,579,020 coins and its circulating supply is 9,816,896 coins. Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io. Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken. The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Metronome Coin Trading

Metronome can be purchased on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metronome using one of the exchanges listed above.

