Mincoin (MNC) Price Tops $0.0202 on Major Exchanges

Mincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 25th. One Mincoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0202 or 0.00000278 BTC on major exchanges. Mincoin has a market capitalization of $123,480.00 and $1,436.00 worth of Mincoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mincoin has traded up 21.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.43 or 0.00555579 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011369 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000900 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000051 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00008880 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Mincoin Coin Profile

Mincoin (MNC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2013. Mincoin’s total supply is 6,104,145 coins. The official message board for Mincoin is www.mincoinforum.com. Mincoin’s official Twitter account is @mincoinus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Mincoin is /r/MinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Mincoin is www.mincoin.us.

Mincoin Coin Trading

Mincoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mincoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mincoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mincoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

