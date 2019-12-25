Miners’ Reward Token 24 Hour Volume Reaches $559.00 (MRT)

Miners’ Reward Token (CURRENCY:MRT) traded down 19.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. Miners’ Reward Token has a market capitalization of $131,221.00 and $559.00 worth of Miners’ Reward Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Miners’ Reward Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0131 or 0.00000180 BTC on exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. During the last week, Miners’ Reward Token has traded 17.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00013967 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00181083 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.26 or 0.01197035 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000599 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024730 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00119485 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Miners’ Reward Token Profile

Miners’ Reward Token’s launch date was March 28th, 2017. Miners’ Reward Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official website for Miners’ Reward Token is wavescommunity.com/miners-reward-token. Miners’ Reward Token’s official Twitter account is @wavesplatform.

Miners’ Reward Token Token Trading

Miners’ Reward Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Miners’ Reward Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Miners’ Reward Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Miners’ Reward Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

