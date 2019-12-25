MinexCoin (MNX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $279,151.00

MinexCoin (CURRENCY:MNX) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. Over the last week, MinexCoin has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar. MinexCoin has a total market cap of $279,151.00 and approximately $46,006.00 worth of MinexCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MinexCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0458 or 0.00000634 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Exmo, Livecoin and CoinExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MinexCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013787 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00181066 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.33 or 0.01193897 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000615 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00038262 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024825 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00118747 BTC.

MinexCoin Coin Profile

MinexCoin (MNX) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2017. MinexCoin’s total supply is 6,508,953 coins and its circulating supply is 6,096,537 coins. The Reddit community for MinexCoin is /r/Minexcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MinexCoin is minexcoin.com. MinexCoin’s official Twitter account is @minexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MinexCoin Coin Trading

MinexCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, HitBTC, CoinExchange and Exmo. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinexCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MinexCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MinexCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MinexCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MinexCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.