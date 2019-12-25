MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) Market Cap Reaches $98,389.00

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded up 12.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 25th. One MintMe.com Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, MintMe.com Coin has traded up 11.4% against the dollar. MintMe.com Coin has a total market cap of $98,389.00 and approximately $97.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013881 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00181791 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $85.60 or 0.01181945 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000614 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024911 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00118729 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Coin Profile

MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 519,824,605 coins and its circulating supply is 169,824,171 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official website is www.mintme.com/coin. MintMe.com Coin’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive.

Buying and Selling MintMe.com Coin

MintMe.com Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MintMe.com Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MintMe.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

