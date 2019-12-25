Mithril Reaches Market Cap of $6.06 Million (MITH)

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 25th. Over the last week, Mithril has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. Mithril has a total market capitalization of $6.06 million and approximately $375,740.00 worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mithril token can currently be bought for about $0.0085 or 0.00000117 BTC on exchanges including BitForex, Ethfinex, HitBTC and DigiFinex.

Mithril Profile

Mithril (CRYPTO:MITH) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 716,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mithril’s official website is mith.io. Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken.

Mithril Token Trading

Mithril can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Gate.io, ZB.COM, DigiFinex, FCoin, BitForex, Ethfinex, LBank, HitBTC, Bithumb and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mithril using one of the exchanges listed above.

