Moin (MOIN) Price Up 3.6% Over Last 7 Days

Moin (CURRENCY:MOIN) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 25th. During the last seven days, Moin has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Moin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Livecoin and C-CEX. Moin has a market capitalization of $28,215.00 and $221.00 worth of Moin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bitswift (BITS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00001417 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded down 50.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC.

About Moin

Moin (MOIN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on May 25th, 2015. Moin’s total supply is 8,847,493 coins. Moin’s official Twitter account is @MoinCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moin is /r/Moin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Moin is discovermoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “0-19: 0 MOIN20-999: 79 MOIN1000-17999: 59 MOIN18000-19999: 89 MOIN 18000-19999: POS “

Buying and Selling Moin

Moin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and C-CEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

