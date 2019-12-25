Molecular Templates Inc (NASDAQ:MTEM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Molecular Templates Inc (NASDAQ:MTEM) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Molecular Templates from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Molecular Templates in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTEM opened at $13.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $505.74 million, a PE ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.52 and a 200-day moving average of $7.73. Molecular Templates has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $14.05.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $3.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.00 million. Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 44.86% and a negative net margin of 289.90%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Molecular Templates will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Molecular Templates news, major shareholder Longitude Capital Partners Iii bought 937,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,496,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Morenstein purchased 468,750 shares of Molecular Templates stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $3,750,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Molecular Templates by 407.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molecular Templates during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 326.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,877 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molecular Templates during the third quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Molecular Templates during the second quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Molecular Templates Company Profile

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of engineered toxin bodies. Its lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

