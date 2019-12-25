Monero Classic (XMC) Hits Market Capitalization of $4.62 Million

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 25th. One Monero Classic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00003591 BTC on exchanges including TradeOgre, HitBTC and Gate.io. Monero Classic has a market capitalization of $4.62 million and $354.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded 19.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.21 or 0.00636017 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001722 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000114 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Monero Classic Coin Profile

Monero Classic (CRYPTO:XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 17,664,000 coins. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic. Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org.

Monero Classic Coin Trading

Monero Classic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, HitBTC and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

