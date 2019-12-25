Monetha (MTH) Price Hits $0.0092 on Top Exchanges

Monetha (CURRENCY:MTH) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. Over the last seven days, Monetha has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. Monetha has a market capitalization of $3.71 million and approximately $221,631.00 worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monetha token can currently be bought for about $0.0092 or 0.00000127 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, CoinExchange, HitBTC and Kucoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013787 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00181066 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.33 or 0.01193897 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000615 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024825 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00118747 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Monetha Profile

Monetha launched on August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Monetha is medium.com/@monetha. Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monetha’s official website is www.monetha.io.

Buying and Selling Monetha

Monetha can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, HitBTC, Tidex, Kucoin, CoinExchange, Binance and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monetha directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monetha should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monetha using one of the exchanges listed above.

