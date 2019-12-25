Mooncoin (MOON) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $5.00

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded up 11.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 25th. One Mooncoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Mooncoin has a market cap of $1.41 million and approximately $5.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mooncoin has traded up 29.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.29 or 0.00557213 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011446 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000051 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00008995 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Mooncoin Profile

Mooncoin (MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 28th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 226,333,301,555 coins. Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia. The official website for Mooncoin is www.mooncoin.eco. The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Mooncoin Coin Trading

Mooncoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mooncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mooncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

