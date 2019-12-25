Namecoin (NMC) Market Cap Reaches $6.52 Million

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. One Namecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.44 or 0.00006116 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, SouthXchange, Bitsane and Altcoin Trader. Over the last week, Namecoin has traded 9% higher against the dollar. Namecoin has a market capitalization of $6.52 million and $550.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,233.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.83 or 0.02569907 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.54 or 0.00560640 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00020679 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000517 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000413 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Namecoin Coin Profile

Namecoin (CRYPTO:NMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Namecoin is www.namecoin.org. Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Namecoin Coin Trading

Namecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bleutrade, Altcoin Trader, BX Thailand, SouthXchange, C-Patex, Tux Exchange, Livecoin, Bitsane, Bittylicious, Cryptopia, Poloniex, Trade By Trade and WEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Namecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Namecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

