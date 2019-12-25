NaPoleonX (NPX) Achieves Market Cap of $3.94 Million

NaPoleonX (CURRENCY:NPX) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. NaPoleonX has a total market cap of $3.94 million and $1,785.00 worth of NaPoleonX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NaPoleonX has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NaPoleonX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00002228 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and IDAX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013896 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00181544 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.12 or 0.01197228 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000615 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024783 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00119766 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About NaPoleonX

NaPoleonX was first traded on September 29th, 2017. NaPoleonX’s total supply is 29,800,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,320,139 tokens. NaPoleonX’s official message board is medium.com/@napoleonx.ai. The Reddit community for NaPoleonX is /r/NapoleonX. NaPoleonX’s official Twitter account is @NapoleonXai. NaPoleonX’s official website is napoleonx.ai.

Buying and Selling NaPoleonX

NaPoleonX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NaPoleonX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NaPoleonX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NaPoleonX using one of the exchanges listed above.

