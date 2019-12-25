Nebulas (NAS) Hits Market Cap of $18.73 Million

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. Over the last seven days, Nebulas has traded down 4% against the dollar. One Nebulas coin can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00004955 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi, Allcoin, Binance and OKEx. Nebulas has a market cap of $18.73 million and $2.07 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nebulas alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00038456 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $442.80 or 0.06085385 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000481 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00029762 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001937 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002586 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00001263 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Nebulas Coin Profile

Nebulas (NAS) is a coin. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 70,855,594 coins and its circulating supply is 51,952,589 coins. The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nebulas is nebulas.io. The official message board for Nebulas is medium.com/nebulasio.

Nebulas Coin Trading

Nebulas can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, BCEX, Binance, Gate.io, OKEx, Neraex, LBank and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nebulas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nebulas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nebulas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nebulas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.