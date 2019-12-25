NEM (XEM) Trading Down 1.8% This Week

NEM (CURRENCY:XEM) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. Over the last week, NEM has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. NEM has a market cap of $294.19 million and $5.27 million worth of NEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEM coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0327 or 0.00000448 BTC on exchanges including Kuna, OKEx, Upbit and Crex24.

NEM Coin Profile

XEM is a proof-of-importance (PoI) coin that uses the ProofofImportance hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 31st, 2015. NEM’s total supply is 8,999,999,999 coins. The Reddit community for NEM is /r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for NEM is nem.io. The official message board for NEM is forum.nem.io. NEM’s official Twitter account is @NEMofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NEM

NEM can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Iquant, Livecoin, Liquid, OKEx, Bitbns, Poloniex, Kuna, OpenLedger DEX, B2BX, Cryptopia, HitBTC, Kryptono, Cryptomate, COSS, Koineks, LiteBit.eu, Indodax, Crex24, Huobi, Coinsuper, Exrates, Bithumb, Upbit, Bittrex, BTC Trade UA, CoinTiger, Binance, BTC-Alpha, YoBit, Zaif and Coinbe. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

