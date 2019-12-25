Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Receives Media Sentiment Rating of 0.80

Media coverage about Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) has been trending somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Netflix earned a news sentiment score of 0.80 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the Internet television network an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected Netflix’s score:

NFLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $410.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Netflix from $380.00 to $300.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Netflix from $370.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $371.86.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $333.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $306.54 and its 200 day moving average is $311.08. Netflix has a 52 week low of $231.23 and a 52 week high of $385.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $145.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.33, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.30.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 54,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.04, for a total value of $17,011,172.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,011,172.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

