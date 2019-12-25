New Home (NYSE:NWHM) Given Daily Media Sentiment Score of -2.00

News articles about New Home (NYSE:NWHM) have trended negative recently, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. New Home earned a coverage optimism score of -2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the construction company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Separately, ValuEngine cut New Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Shares of NWHM traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.71. The company had a trading volume of 48,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,537. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $94.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.67. New Home has a 12-month low of $3.46 and a 12-month high of $7.38.

New Home (NYSE:NWHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. New Home had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $165.62 million for the quarter.

New Home Company Profile

The New Home Company Inc, a homebuilder, focuses on the design, construction, and sale of homes. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Fee Building. It builds and sells homes in metropolitan areas of California and Arizona, including Southern California, the San Francisco Bay area, metro Sacramento, and the greater Phoenix area.

