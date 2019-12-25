Newton Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.44 Million (NEW)

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 25th. During the last seven days, Newton has traded 23.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Newton has a market capitalization of $18.24 million and approximately $2.44 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Newton coin can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, Huobi Korea and Huobi Global.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Newton alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00013967 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00181083 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.26 or 0.01197035 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000599 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024730 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00119485 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Newton Profile

Newton’s launch date was October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,948,333,332 coins. Newton’s official website is www.newtonproject.org. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project.

Newton Coin Trading

Newton can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Huobi Korea and Huobi Global. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Newton using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Newton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Newton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.