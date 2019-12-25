Nexa Resources SA (NYSE:NEXA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Nexa Resources SA (NYSE:NEXA) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.89.

NEXA has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Nexa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered Nexa Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Nexa Resources from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Nexa Resources from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, CIBC assumed coverage on Nexa Resources in a report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NEXA. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Nexa Resources by 31.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 518,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,969,000 after purchasing an additional 123,200 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nexa Resources by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 263,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 30,312 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nexa Resources by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Nexa Resources by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 23,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Nexa Resources by 99.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 40,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

Nexa Resources stock opened at $8.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.66 and a 200-day moving average of $9.17. Nexa Resources has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $12.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96, a P/E/G ratio of 67.17 and a beta of 0.34.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $563.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.86 million. Nexa Resources had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nexa Resources will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nexa Resources

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces copper, lead, silver, and gold deposits. The company owns and operates five mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

