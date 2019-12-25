Nimiq Trading Up 2.8% This Week (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. During the last seven days, Nimiq has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. Nimiq has a total market cap of $1.62 million and $90,992.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nimiq coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including BTC-Alpha, HitBTC, LATOKEN and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nimiq alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,233.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.73 or 0.01738707 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.83 or 0.02569907 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.29 or 0.00557213 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011446 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.85 or 0.00634039 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00023538 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00055849 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014000 BTC.

Nimiq Coin Profile

NIM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 6,047,357,893 coins and its circulating supply is 5,139,107,893 coins. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network.

Buying and Selling Nimiq

Nimiq can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Trade Satoshi, HitBTC and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nimiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nimiq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.