Niobio Cash (NBR) Trading 43.7% Higher This Week

Niobio Cash (CURRENCY:NBR) traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 25th. Niobio Cash has a total market capitalization of $80,836.00 and approximately $329.00 worth of Niobio Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Niobio Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre. In the last week, Niobio Cash has traded 43.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Niobio Cash Coin Profile

Niobio Cash (NBR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 2nd, 2017. Niobio Cash’s total supply is 140,803,743 coins. Niobio Cash’s official website is niobiocash.org/en. Niobio Cash’s official Twitter account is @niobio_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Niobio Cash Coin Trading

Niobio Cash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobio Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niobio Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Niobio Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

