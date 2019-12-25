Niobium Coin Price Up 68.2% This Week (NBC)

Niobium Coin (CURRENCY:NBC) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. One Niobium Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0247 or 0.00000341 BTC on major exchanges including Exrates, YoBit and Bleutrade. Niobium Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and $2,525.00 worth of Niobium Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Niobium Coin has traded 68.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013831 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00181048 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $86.39 or 0.01194730 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000617 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024868 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00118751 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Niobium Coin

Niobium Coin launched on December 1st, 2017. Niobium Coin’s total supply is 102,289,706 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,227,668 tokens. Niobium Coin’s official website is niobiumcoin.io. Niobium Coin’s official Twitter account is @NiobiumCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Niobium Coin is /r/NiobiumBomesp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Niobium Coin

Niobium Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, YoBit and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobium Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niobium Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Niobium Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

