Nippon Telegraph & Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) Getting Somewhat Negative News Coverage, Report Shows

Media headlines about Nippon Telegraph & Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) have been trending somewhat negative on Wednesday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Nippon Telegraph & Telephone earned a news sentiment score of -1.90 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NTTYY opened at $50.72 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Nippon Telegraph & Telephone has a 1 year low of $38.87 and a 1 year high of $52.17.

Nippon Telegraph & Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $27.72 billion during the quarter. Nippon Telegraph & Telephone had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 7.04%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Nippon Telegraph & Telephone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th.

Nippon Telegraph & Telephone Company Profile

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile voice related services, IP/packet communications services, telecommunications equipment, system integration, and other services in Japan and internationally. It operates through five segments: Regional Communications Business, Long Distance and International Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Data Communications Business, and Other Business.

