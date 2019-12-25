Noku Price Up 32.2% This Week (NOKU)

Noku (CURRENCY:NOKU) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. In the last week, Noku has traded up 32.2% against the dollar. One Noku token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0287 or 0.00000397 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Livecoin. Noku has a total market capitalization of $682,741.00 and approximately $461.00 worth of Noku was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Noku Profile

Noku’s genesis date was December 4th, 2017. Noku’s total supply is 99,999,976 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,777,028 tokens. Noku’s official Twitter account is @NokuTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Noku is www.noku.io.

Noku Token Trading

Noku can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noku directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noku should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Noku using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

