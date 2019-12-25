Novacoin (NVC) Market Cap Reaches $681,068.00

Novacoin (CURRENCY:NVC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 25th. Novacoin has a market cap of $681,068.00 and $1,030.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Novacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00004033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Livecoin and YoBit. During the last week, Novacoin has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00058997 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00086287 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000903 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00071695 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7,239.96 or 1.00225846 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001885 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Novacoin

Novacoin (CRYPTO:NVC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. The official website for Novacoin is novacoin.org. Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Novacoin Coin Trading

Novacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Livecoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Novacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Novacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

