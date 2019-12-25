NPCoin (NPC) Market Capitalization Achieves $7.44 Million

NPCoin (CURRENCY:NPC) traded 31.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. During the last seven days, NPCoin has traded up 93.1% against the US dollar. NPCoin has a total market capitalization of $7.44 million and $7,505.00 worth of NPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NPCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00001412 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex and BTC-Alpha.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NPCoin alerts:

Beldex (BDX) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00001344 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000047 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00073313 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000039 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X-CASH (XCASH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NPCoin Coin Profile

NPC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 11th, 2016. NPCoin’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,457,335 coins. NPCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NPCoin is npcoin.info.

Buying and Selling NPCoin

NPCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NPCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NPCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NPCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NPCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NPCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.