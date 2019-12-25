nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.83.

NVT has been the subject of several research reports. Gabelli cut nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Buckingham Research lowered their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. G.Research cut shares of nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Monday, November 25th.

In other nVent Electric news, Director William T. Monahan sold 6,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total value of $152,716.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,559.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 204,605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total value of $4,904,381.85. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 2.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 245.8% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 168,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after purchasing an additional 119,451 shares during the period. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 18,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 6,592 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $23,303,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 85.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 5,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVT opened at $25.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. nVent Electric has a twelve month low of $19.04 and a twelve month high of $28.49.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $559.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.44 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 11.85%. nVent Electric’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that nVent Electric will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 40.23%.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

