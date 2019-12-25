OmiseGO Market Cap Hits $86.22 Million (OMG)

OmiseGO (CURRENCY:OMG) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. OmiseGO has a total market capitalization of $86.22 million and $37.81 million worth of OmiseGO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, OmiseGO has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar. One OmiseGO token can now be bought for about $0.61 or 0.00008461 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network, Neraex, Gate.io and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007111 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001585 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000161 BTC.

OmiseGO Token Profile

OmiseGO uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OmiseGO’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The official website for OmiseGO is omg.omise.co. OmiseGO’s official Twitter account is @omise_go. The Reddit community for OmiseGO is /r/omise_go and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

OmiseGO Token Trading

OmiseGO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, BitForex, IDEX, Hotbit, Vebitcoin, Binance, ChaoEX, Bancor Network, FCoin, CoinTiger, Mercatox, OTCBTC, Radar Relay, Bit-Z, TDAX, TOPBTC, ABCC, Iquant, CoinBene, Ovis, B2BX, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Crex24, CoinEx, Livecoin, ZB.COM, Coinnest, Zebpay, BitBay, IDCM, Kyber Network, Bittrex, Independent Reserve, GOPAX, Gate.io, Ethfinex, Cryptopia, Koinex, C2CX, Fatbtc, Coinrail, HitBTC, Huobi, Kucoin, Cobinhood, OKEx, CoinExchange, BigONE, Bithumb, Tokenomy, BitMart, Tidex, AirSwap, Coinone, DigiFinex, Bitbns, BX Thailand, Coinsuper, DDEX, Upbit, DragonEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Poloniex, Neraex, Exmo, COSS, Liqui and Braziliex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmiseGO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OmiseGO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OmiseGO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

