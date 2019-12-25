Origin Sport Hits 24-Hour Volume of $3.39 Million (ORS)

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. One Origin Sport token can currently be bought for about $0.0053 or 0.00000073 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Origin Sport has traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar. Origin Sport has a market capitalization of $1.60 million and $3.39 million worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013932 BTC.

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000024 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 60.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000129 BTC.

ORS Group (ORS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Origin Sport Profile

ORS is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2018. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 tokens. Origin Sport’s official message board is medium.com/origin-sport. Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Origin Sport’s official website is www.originsport.io.

Buying and Selling Origin Sport

Origin Sport can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Sport should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origin Sport using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

