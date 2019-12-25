OST (OST) Market Cap Achieves $7.25 Million

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. One OST token can now be bought for approximately $0.0106 or 0.00000145 BTC on major exchanges including Coinsuper, Gate.io, Upbit and Binance. Over the last week, OST has traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar. OST has a market capitalization of $7.25 million and approximately $119,310.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013872 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00182193 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.09 or 0.01194455 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000612 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024758 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00119877 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About OST

OST launched on October 13th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 686,344,683 tokens. The official message board for OST is medium.com/OSTdotcom. OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken. The official website for OST is ost.com. The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

OST Token Trading

OST can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Gate.io, Coinsuper, Upbit, Binance, IDCM and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

