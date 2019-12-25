Otonomy (OTIC) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Otonomy (NASDAQ: OTIC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/24/2019 – Otonomy was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

12/24/2019 – Otonomy is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

12/18/2019 – Otonomy was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/10/2019 – Otonomy was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/9/2019 – Otonomy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating. They now have a $2.75 price target on the stock.

11/8/2019 – Otonomy was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/6/2019 – Otonomy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

10/26/2019 – Otonomy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTIC traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.76. 719,377 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,240. The company has a quick ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.40. Otonomy Inc has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $3.15. The company has a market cap of $77.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 2.53.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.31 million. Otonomy had a negative net margin of 6,516.78% and a negative return on equity of 72.06%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Otonomy Inc will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Otonomy by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,722,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,738,000 after acquiring an additional 85,569 shares in the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Otonomy by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,337,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 313,703 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Otonomy by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,176,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 5,768 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Otonomy by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 844,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 8,148 shares during the period. Finally, Eversept Partners LP raised its holdings in Otonomy by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 194,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 14,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.90% of the company’s stock.

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Ménière's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a proprietary formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

