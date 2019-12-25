PAC Global (PAC) Trading 18.1% Higher This Week

PAC Global (CURRENCY:PAC) traded up 16.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 25th. PAC Global has a market capitalization of $1.87 million and approximately $33,591.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAC Global coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, Graviex, YoBit and Sistemkoin. In the last week, PAC Global has traded up 18.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PAC Global alerts:

Polis (POLIS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014164 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000035 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

PAC Global Profile

PAC Global (PAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 12th, 2013. PAC Global’s total supply is 7,655,785,933 coins and its circulating supply is 7,604,803,858 coins. The official website for PAC Global is paccoin.net. PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial. The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling PAC Global

PAC Global can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, TOPBTC, P2PB2B, YoBit, Sistemkoin, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Global directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAC Global should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAC Global using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PAC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAC Global and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.