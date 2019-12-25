PAL Network 24-Hour Volume Tops $184.00 (PAL)

PAL Network (CURRENCY:PAL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 25th. One PAL Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including Kyber Network, CoinBene, IDEX and DOBI trade. PAL Network has a market capitalization of $222,845.00 and $184.00 worth of PAL Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PAL Network has traded down 8.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013902 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00182221 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.06 or 0.01183826 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000619 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00024680 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00120272 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PAL Network Token Profile

PAL Network’s launch date was January 11th, 2018. PAL Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 438,524,050 tokens. The Reddit community for PAL Network is /r/PolicyPalNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PAL Network’s official Twitter account is @PolicyPalNET. PAL Network’s official message board is medium.com/@policypalnet. PAL Network’s official website is www.pal.network.

Buying and Selling PAL Network

PAL Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Kyber Network, DEx.top, DDEX, IDEX, CPDAX, Bilaxy and DOBI trade. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAL Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAL Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAL Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

