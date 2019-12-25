ParallelCoin (DUO) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $3,392.00

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. One ParallelCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.90 or 0.00012453 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. In the last week, ParallelCoin has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. ParallelCoin has a total market cap of $284,596.00 and approximately $3,392.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ParallelCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.26 or 0.00553742 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011337 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000051 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009070 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000492 BTC.

ParallelCoin Coin Profile

ParallelCoin (DUO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 22nd, 2015. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. The official website for ParallelCoin is parallelcoin.info. ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ParallelCoin Coin Trading

ParallelCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParallelCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ParallelCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ParallelCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ParallelCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.