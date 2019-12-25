Pascal Coin Price Tops $0.10 (PASC)

Pascal Coin (CURRENCY:PASC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 25th. Pascal Coin has a total market capitalization of $2.91 million and $108,258.00 worth of Pascal Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pascal Coin has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar. One Pascal Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00001004 BTC on popular exchanges including QBTC and Poloniex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Pascal Coin

Pascal Coin was first traded on August 11th, 2016. Pascal Coin’s total supply is 28,058,200 coins. Pascal Coin’s official Twitter account is @PascalCoin. Pascal Coin’s official website is www.pascalcoin.org. The Reddit community for Pascal Coin is /r/pascalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Average block time – 5 minutes 288 blocks per day105,120 blocks per yearNote: Average is an estimation, due to internal adjusting mechanism, real average time is a value between 4 and 5 minutes, having a range of 288-360 blocks/day or 105,120-131,400 blocks/yearPascal Coin use's 4 decimal values: ex. 15.1234 (15.12345 is not a valid value) Initial reward per mined block is 100.0000 Pascal Coins per block.This value will be divided by 2 every 420,480 blocks (average 4 years), so the next cycle reward will be 50.0000, 25.0000, etc. … until reaching 1.0000 Pascal Coin per block.The minimum reward will be 1.0000 Pascal Coin. After block 2,943,360 (avg 32 years) the block reward will remain a constant 1.0000Pascal Coin uses self-creating accounts. Each block produces 5 accounts3 operation types can be done with Pascal Coin: Transaction 1 to 1: A single and simple transaction, from one account to another account.Change Account key: Change Public/Private key of an account.Recover funds: Explained on the White Paper. This is to prevent lost keys/lost coins inside the Pascal Coin blockchain. This operation can only be done by miners when mining.Recover funds can only be executed after 420,480 blocks when no operations occur in an account (approx 4 years)In order to easily operate with Accounts, each account has 2 extra verification numbers. Account “0” -> “0-10″Account “1” -> “1-22″Account “12345” -> “12345-54″Cryptographic keys (elliptic curve keys) used by Pascal Coin can be one of: secp256k1 (like bitcoin)secp384r1secp283k1secp521r1See “SEC 2: Recommended Elliptic Curve Domain Parameters:” [http://www.secg.org/SEC2-Ver-1.0.pdf]Genesis block was created on August 11 2016 This coin has NO PREMINE. All coins have been distributed to miners from block 0.Note: Current blockchain version is 1. The Pascal technical's can only change with a blockchain version upgrade”

Pascal Coin Coin Trading

Pascal Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex and QBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pascal Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pascal Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pascal Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

