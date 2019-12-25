PCHAIN (PI) Price Tops $0.0036 on Exchanges

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 25th. During the last seven days, PCHAIN has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar. One PCHAIN token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges including DDEX, Bibox, Switcheo Network and Hotbit. PCHAIN has a market capitalization of $1.44 million and $35,476.00 worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00038395 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $442.67 or 0.06071053 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000482 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029691 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001929 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002580 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00001255 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000283 BTC.

PCHAIN Token Profile

PCHAIN (CRYPTO:PI) is a token. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2018. PCHAIN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 401,967,310 tokens. The official message board for PCHAIN is medium.com/@PCHAIN. PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org. The official website for PCHAIN is pchain.org.

Buying and Selling PCHAIN

PCHAIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, DEx.top, Hotbit, IDEX, Switcheo Network, Bilaxy and Bibox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PCHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PCHAIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PCHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

