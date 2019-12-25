Peony (PNY) Market Capitalization Reaches $23,333.00

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 25th. Over the last week, Peony has traded up 17.1% against the US dollar. Peony has a total market cap of $23,333.00 and approximately $157.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peony coin can now be purchased for $0.0148 or 0.00000204 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Peony alerts:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded up 99.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00027796 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000042 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Peony Profile

Peony (PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 1,744,800 coins and its circulating supply is 1,578,721 coins. The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin.

Peony Coin Trading

Peony can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Peony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.