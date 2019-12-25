Phoenixcoin (PXC) Price Reaches $0.0028 on Top Exchanges

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. Phoenixcoin has a market capitalization of $205,280.00 and approximately $43.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded 21.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Phoenixcoin

PXC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2013. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 72,850,425 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

Phoenixcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

