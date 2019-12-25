Photon Price Down 34.3% Over Last 7 Days (PHO)

Photon (CURRENCY:PHO) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. Photon has a market capitalization of $89,839.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Photon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Photon coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and C-Patex. During the last week, Photon has traded 34.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Photon Profile

Photon is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2016. Photon’s total supply is 31,840,931,030 coins. Photon’s official Twitter account is @PhotonCoin. Photon’s official website is www.photoncc.com.

Photon Coin Trading

Photon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and C-Patex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Photon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Photon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Photon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

