Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE:PING) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE:PING) will report earnings per share of $0.09 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ping Identity’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.03. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ping Identity will report full-year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.52. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ping Identity.

Get Ping Identity alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PING shares. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Ping Identity in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Ping Identity in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Ping Identity in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Ping Identity during the third quarter worth about $9,488,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the third quarter worth approximately $531,000. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ping Identity in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,093,089,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Ping Identity in the third quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ping Identity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $789,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PING stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.53. 308,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 930,847. Ping Identity has a 12-month low of $15.22 and a 12-month high of $25.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.63.

Ping Identity Company Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates an Intelligent Identity platform, which offers secure access to any service, application, or application programming interface (API) to customers, employees, partners, and the Internet of Things.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ping Identity (PING)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ping Identity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping Identity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.