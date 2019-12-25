PIVX Price Up 1.3% Over Last 7 Days (PIVX)

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. PIVX has a total market capitalization of $12.54 million and approximately $120,592.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PIVX has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. One PIVX coin can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00003029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Crex24, BiteBTC and Bisq.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PIVX alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00010680 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005676 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 30.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded up 208.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000016 BTC.

PIVX Coin Profile

PIVX (CRYPTO:PIVX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 56,781,166 coins. The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PIVX’s official message board is forum.pivx.org. PIVX’s official website is www.pivx.org. PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PIVX

PIVX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Graviex, Bittrex, Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu, Bisq, Coinroom, YoBit, Livecoin, Upbit, Trade By Trade, Crex24, Binance and Coinbe. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIVX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIVX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PIVX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIVX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.