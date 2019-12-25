PlayChip (PLA) Trading 46.6% Higher This Week

PlayChip (CURRENCY:PLA) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 25th. PlayChip has a total market cap of $7.24 million and $34.00 worth of PlayChip was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlayChip token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and LATOKEN. Over the last seven days, PlayChip has traded 46.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PlayChip alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00038264 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $448.82 or 0.06207103 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000481 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029916 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001947 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002549 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00001265 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00023425 BTC.

PlayChip Token Profile

PlayChip is a token. Its launch date was November 21st, 2018. PlayChip’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,009,105,693 tokens. PlayChip’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PlayChip is medium.com/playchip. PlayChip’s official website is www.playchip.com.

PlayChip Token Trading

PlayChip can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayChip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayChip should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlayChip using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PlayChip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlayChip and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.